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Afentra (LON:AET) Shares Down 9.5% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Afentra logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 9.5% intraday to GBX 76.10 (low GBX 75) on Friday, with volume jumping ~97% to about 2.61 million shares versus the 1.33 million average.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive with a consensus "Buy" rating (three analysts) and a consensus target of GBX 104.33, including Canaccord raising its target to GBX 115.
  • Valuation and balance-sheet snapshot: market cap £171.4m, P/E 5.88, the stock sits above its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages, while liquidity metrics show a very high quick ratio (28.92) but a low current ratio (0.84) and debt‑to‑equity of 35.42.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Afentra plc (LON:AET - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 75 and last traded at GBX 76.10. Approximately 2,610,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,327,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AET shares. Shore Capital Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Afentra in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Afentra to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 80 to GBX 115 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 104.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Afentra

Afentra Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 28.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 67.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 51.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £171.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.09.

About Afentra

(Get Free Report)

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland. Afentra plc was formerly known as Sterling Energy plc and changed its name to Afentra plc in May 2021. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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