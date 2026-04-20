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A.G. BARR's (BAG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
A.G. BARR logo with Consumer Defensive background
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Key Points

  • Berenberg Bank reiterated a Buy rating on A.G. BARR with a price target of GBX 800, implying roughly a 20.85% upside; the stock has a consensus Buy from four analysts and an average target of GBX 777.50.
  • A.G. BARR is trading around GBX 662 with 50- and 200-day moving averages near GBX 660 and GBX 654, a market cap of £734.3m, a P/E of 15.84 and a PEG of 1.36.
  • Insiders sold notable stakes on April 13 (Stuart Lorimer 105,960 shares and Julie A. Barr 5,097 shares at GBX 645), while insiders still hold about 9.31% of the company.
  • Five stocks we like better than A.G. BARR.

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 800 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank's target price suggests a potential upside of 20.85% from the stock's previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "house stock" rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 777.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on A.G. BARR

A.G. BARR Trading Up 1.0%

BAG opened at GBX 662 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 660.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 653.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.99. A.G. BARR has a 12 month low of GBX 608 and a 12 month high of GBX 728. The stock has a market capitalization of £734.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.40.

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported GBX 42.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of £437.30 million for the quarter. A.G. BARR had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 10.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that A.G. BARR will post 43.7109104 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A.G. BARR news, insider Stuart Lorimer sold 105,960 shares of A.G. BARR stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 645, for a total transaction of £683,442. Also, insider Julie A. Barr sold 5,097 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 645, for a total value of £32,875.65. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 178 shares of company stock worth $119,100. 9.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About A.G. BARR

(Get Free Report)

A.G. Barr is a UK-based branded multi beverage business focused on growth and the creation of long-term shareholder value. Ambitious and value driven, with strong consumer focus, it is a brand owners and builder, offering a diverse and differentiated portfolio of brands that people love. Established almost 150 years ago in Scotland, now operating across the UK and with export markets throughout the world, A.G. Barr strives to grow its business both organically and through targeted acquisition.

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