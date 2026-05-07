Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Robert W. Baird

Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird's target price points to a potential upside of 25.87% from the company's current price.

AGL has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Agilon Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Agilon Health from $25.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Agilon Health in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Agilon Health from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Agilon Health to $13.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $42.70.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AGL

Agilon Health Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of AGL opened at $27.81 on Thursday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Agilon Health has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $119.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.29.

Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.76. Agilon Health had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 120.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.38 billion. Analysts forecast that Agilon Health will post -6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilon Health

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Agilon Health by 492.4% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,428,027 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,499,012 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilon Health during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Agilon Health by 209.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,105,297 shares of the company's stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,052 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilon Health by 51.6% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Services Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Agilon Health during the third quarter valued at $381,000.

Key Headlines Impacting Agilon Health

Here are the key news stories impacting Agilon Health this week:

Agilon Health Company Profile

Agilon Health NYSE: AGL is a healthcare company that partners with independent primary care physicians to deliver value-based care for Medicare beneficiaries. Through risk-sharing arrangements, Agilon assumes financial responsibility for patient populations, enabling physicians to focus on preventive and proactive health management. The company provides the administrative, clinical and operational infrastructure needed to support comprehensive care delivery.

Agilon’s platform encompasses data analytics, care management, patient engagement tools and population health programs.

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