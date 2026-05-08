Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Down 12.5% - Here's Why

Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE:AGL - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.53 and last traded at $53.0730. 205,471 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 350,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.66.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Agilon Health from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on Agilon Health from $25.00 to $12.50 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Agilon Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Agilon Health in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $37.50) on shares of Agilon Health in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $37.93.

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Agilon Health Trading Down 12.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $881.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.29.

Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.38 billion. Agilon Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilon Health, Inc. will post -6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Agilon Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGL. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilon Health by 243.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 501,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 355,365 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Agilon Health by 3.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 214,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Agilon Health by 28.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 47,111 shares of the company's stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,424 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Agilon Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,060,333 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,911,000 after acquiring an additional 311,158 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Agilon Health by 17.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 170,969 shares of the company's stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 25,548 shares during the period.

Agilon Health Company Profile

Agilon Health NYSE: AGL is a healthcare company that partners with independent primary care physicians to deliver value-based care for Medicare beneficiaries. Through risk-sharing arrangements, Agilon assumes financial responsibility for patient populations, enabling physicians to focus on preventive and proactive health management. The company provides the administrative, clinical and operational infrastructure needed to support comprehensive care delivery.

Agilon’s platform encompasses data analytics, care management, patient engagement tools and population health programs.

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