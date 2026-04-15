AIA (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Stock Price Down 4.9% - Time to Sell?

AIA (OTCMKTS:AAGIY - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.73 and last traded at $42.73. Approximately 1,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 312,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.92.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AIA in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIA

AIA Price Performance

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About AIA

AIA Group Limited is a Hong Kong–headquartered life insurance company with roots dating back to 1919. Originally established in Shanghai, the company has grown into a pan‑Asian insurer offering a broad range of protection and long‑term savings products. AIA serves both individual and corporate clients and is widely recognized for its extensive presence across the Asia‑Pacific region.

The company's core business includes life insurance, accident and health insurance, savings and wealth accumulation products, and retirement solutions.

Further Reading

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