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AIA (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Stock Price Down 4.9% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
AIA logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • AIA stock fell 4.9% in mid-day trading to $42.73, with just 1,981 shares traded — about a 99% drop from its average daily volume, indicating the decline occurred on extremely light volume.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage with a Buy rating, and MarketBeat's current consensus is also Buy, though that reflects only one analyst's coverage to date.
  • Technical and liquidity metrics show a 50‑day SMA of $43.49 and 200‑day SMA of $41.88, while the company reports very low quick and current ratios (0.08) and a debt‑to‑equity ratio of 0.33.
  • Interested in AIA? Here are five stocks we like better.

AIA (OTCMKTS:AAGIY - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.73 and last traded at $42.73. Approximately 1,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 312,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AIA in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIA

AIA Price Performance

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About AIA

(Get Free Report)

AIA Group Limited is a Hong Kong–headquartered life insurance company with roots dating back to 1919. Originally established in Shanghai, the company has grown into a pan‑Asian insurer offering a broad range of protection and long‑term savings products. AIA serves both individual and corporate clients and is widely recognized for its extensive presence across the Asia‑Pacific region.

The company's core business includes life insurance, accident and health insurance, savings and wealth accumulation products, and retirement solutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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