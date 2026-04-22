Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Downgraded to "Strong Sell" Rating by Zacks Research

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Air Canada from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Air Canada from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets downgraded Air Canada from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Air Canada from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Air Canada Trading Down 0.4%

OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $13.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. Air Canada has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.27. Air Canada had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 2.92%.The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Canada will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is the largest airline in Canada and one of the leading carriers in North America. Founded in 1937 as Trans-Canada Air Lines and rebranded as Air Canada in 1965, the company operates scheduled passenger and cargo services on six continents. The airline maintains membership in the Star Alliance network, offering seamless connections and coordinated loyalty benefits to travelers worldwide.

Through its mainline operations and subsidiaries—including Air Canada Rouge, Air Canada Cargo and Air Canada Vacations—the company provides a broad range of services.

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