Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $999.27 EPS

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $999.27, reports. Air Canada had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 22.50%.

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Air Canada Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ACDVF traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.67. The company's stock had a trading volume of 72,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.42. Air Canada has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The business's fifty day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACDVF. Zacks Research cut shares of Air Canada from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Air Canada from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered shares of Air Canada from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Air Canada from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

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Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada is the largest airline in Canada and one of the leading carriers in North America. Founded in 1937 as Trans-Canada Air Lines and rebranded as Air Canada in 1965, the company operates scheduled passenger and cargo services on six continents. The airline maintains membership in the Star Alliance network, offering seamless connections and coordinated loyalty benefits to travelers worldwide.

Through its mainline operations and subsidiaries—including Air Canada Rouge, Air Canada Cargo and Air Canada Vacations—the company provides a broad range of services.

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