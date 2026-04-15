Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Cut to "Hold" at Zacks Research

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AFLYY. Barclays upgraded Air France-KLM from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Air France-KLM from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air France-KLM currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Air France-KLM Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $1.22 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.76.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.43 billion. Air France-KLM had a return on equity of 100.70% and a net margin of 5.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM is a leading European airline group formed in 2004 through the merger of France's flagship carrier Air France and the Netherlands' national airline KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. Headquartered in Paris and Amstelveen, the group provides passenger, cargo and maintenance services across a global network, connecting major hubs in Europe, North America, Asia, Africa and Latin America.

The company's primary business activities include scheduled passenger transport on short, medium and long-haul routes; air freight operations under Air France-KLM Cargo; and technical support and maintenance services through AFI KLM E&M.

Further Reading

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