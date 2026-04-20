Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Stock Price Up 6% - Should You Buy?

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. 2,637 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 144,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFLYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Air France-KLM from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Air France-KLM from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Air France-KLM from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on AFLYY

Air France-KLM Stock Down 1.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company's 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.19. Air France-KLM had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 100.70%. The company had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air France-KLM SA will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM is a leading European airline group formed in 2004 through the merger of France's flagship carrier Air France and the Netherlands' national airline KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. Headquartered in Paris and Amstelveen, the group provides passenger, cargo and maintenance services across a global network, connecting major hubs in Europe, North America, Asia, Africa and Latin America.

The company's primary business activities include scheduled passenger transport on short, medium and long-haul routes; air freight operations under Air France-KLM Cargo; and technical support and maintenance services through AFI KLM E&M.

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