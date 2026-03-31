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AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Sets New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
AirBoss of America logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • AirBoss of America’s stock hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as C$8.10 and last at C$8.07 on Tuesday, up about 2.9% with roughly 11,300 shares changing hands.
  • Brokerages have recently raised targets — TD Securities to C$8.00 (Buy) and National Bank Financial to C$7.00 (Sector Perform) — leaving a MarketBeat consensus of Moderate Buy with a C$7.50 target.
  • Despite the rally, the company reported only C$0.01 EPS on C$139.5M revenue and shows a negative net margin (-2.09%), negative ROE (-7.11%), a negative P/E, and elevated debt-to-equity (72.38%), highlighting profitability and leverage concerns.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by April 1st.

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.10 and last traded at C$8.07, with a volume of 11312 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOS. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on AirBoss of America from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$7.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Stock Up 2.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$219.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.31, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.58. The firm's fifty day moving average is C$5.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.07.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$139.50 million during the quarter. AirBoss of America had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 0.1012935 earnings per share for the current year.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AirBoss of America Corp is a Canada-based manufacturer of rubber-based products for the resource, military, automotive and industrial markets. It operates in three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group. The Rubber Solutions segment includes manufacturing and distribution of rubber compounds and distribution of rubber compounding-related chemicals. The Engineered Products segment includes the manufacture and distribution of anti-noise, vibration, and harshness dampening parts.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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