AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Sets New 1-Year High - What's Next?

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.10 and last traded at C$8.07, with a volume of 11312 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.87.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOS. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on AirBoss of America from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$7.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Stock Up 2.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$219.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.31, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.58. The firm's fifty day moving average is C$5.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.07.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$139.50 million during the quarter. AirBoss of America had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 0.1012935 earnings per share for the current year.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp is a Canada-based manufacturer of rubber-based products for the resource, military, automotive and industrial markets. It operates in three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group. The Rubber Solutions segment includes manufacturing and distribution of rubber compounds and distribution of rubber compounding-related chemicals. The Engineered Products segment includes the manufacture and distribution of anti-noise, vibration, and harshness dampening parts.

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