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AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
AirBoss of America logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • AirBoss shares crossed above their 200-day moving average, trading as high as C$7.35 and last at C$7.20 versus the 200-day MA of C$5.37, signaling short-term technical strength.
  • Analysts have raised targets recently—National Bank Financial to C$7.00 (sector perform) and TD Securities to C$8.00 (buy)—with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a C$7.50 target.
  • Despite the price move, fundamentals show mixed signals: market cap C$195.5M and reasonable liquidity (current ratio 1.64), but negative profitability metrics including a negative P/E and a net margin of -2.13%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.37 and traded as high as C$7.35. AirBoss of America shares last traded at C$7.20, with a volume of 14,897 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$7.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BOS

AirBoss of America Trading Up 2.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$195.47 million, a P/E ratio of -22.50, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.37.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$139.50 million during the quarter. AirBoss of America had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 0.1012935 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AirBoss of America Corp is a Canada-based manufacturer of rubber-based products for the resource, military, automotive and industrial markets. It operates in three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group. The Rubber Solutions segment includes manufacturing and distribution of rubber compounds and distribution of rubber compounding-related chemicals. The Engineered Products segment includes the manufacture and distribution of anti-noise, vibration, and harshness dampening parts.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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