AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.37 and traded as high as C$7.35. AirBoss of America shares last traded at C$7.20, with a volume of 14,897 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$7.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BOS

AirBoss of America Trading Up 2.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$195.47 million, a P/E ratio of -22.50, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.37.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$139.50 million during the quarter. AirBoss of America had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 0.1012935 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp is a Canada-based manufacturer of rubber-based products for the resource, military, automotive and industrial markets. It operates in three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group. The Rubber Solutions segment includes manufacturing and distribution of rubber compounds and distribution of rubber compounding-related chemicals. The Engineered Products segment includes the manufacture and distribution of anti-noise, vibration, and harshness dampening parts.

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