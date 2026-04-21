Airbus (EADSY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $16.3772 billion for the quarter.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.55 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 22.35%. On average, analysts expect Airbus to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Airbus Price Performance

Airbus stock opened at $52.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $164.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.35. Airbus has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EADSY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Airbus from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Airbus from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Airbus from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Airbus to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbus presently has an average rating of "Hold".

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About Airbus

Airbus SE is a multinational aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for civil and military customers worldwide. The company's activities span commercial aircraft, helicopters, defense and space systems, and a growing portfolio of services that include maintenance, training, digital solutions and aftermarket support. Airbus is organized into major business divisions that reflect these activities and operates an extensive industrial and supplier footprint across multiple countries.

In the commercial aircraft segment Airbus is best known for its A320 family of single-aisle jets and larger widebody models such as the A330 and A350 series, as well as the A380 superjumbo.

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