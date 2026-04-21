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Airline Stocks To Watch Now - April 21st

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
United Airlines logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's stock screener flags United Airlines (UAL), American Airlines Group (AAL), and Delta Air Lines (DAL) as the three airline stocks to watch, noting they had the highest dollar trading volume among airline stocks in recent days.
  • Airline shares are typically cyclical and volatile, and are highly sensitive to fuel costs, macroeconomic conditions, travel demand, regulation, labor relations, and competition—key risk drivers for investors.
  • MarketBeat also notes market chatter such as merger rumors between United and American, which could materially affect valuations and industry dynamics if they gain traction.
  • Five stocks we like better than United Airlines.

United Airlines, American Airlines Group, and Delta Air Lines are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is operating passenger and cargo air transportation, representing partial ownership in those airlines. For investors, these stocks are typically cyclical and volatile, highly sensitive to factors like fuel costs, economic conditions, travel demand, regulation, labor relations, and competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UAL

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAL

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAL

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in United Airlines Right Now?

Before you consider United Airlines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Airlines wasn't on the list.

While United Airlines currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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