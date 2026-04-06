AIRO Group (NASDAQ:AIRO) COO Sells $30,188.60 in Stock

AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRO - Get Free Report) COO John Uczekaj sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $30,188.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 20,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,781.24. This represents a 14.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

John Uczekaj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 12th, John Uczekaj sold 396 shares of AIRO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $4,130.28.

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AIRO Group Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:AIRO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.75. 439,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.50. AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $39.07. The firm's 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03.

AIRO Group (NASDAQ:AIRO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.28 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on AIRO Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AIRO Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e)" rating on shares of AIRO Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $19.67.

Read Our Latest Report on AIRO

Institutional Trading of AIRO Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in AIRO Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AIRO Group in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of AIRO Group in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of AIRO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of AIRO Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000.

AIRO Group Company Profile

We are a technologically differentiated aerospace, autonomy, and air mobility platform targeting 21st century aerospace and defense opportunities. We leverage decades of industry expertise and connections across the drone, aviation, and avionics markets to provide leading solutions to the aerospace and defense market. We offer connected and diversified solutions providing operational synergies across our segments and are powered by an international footprint as well as supplier and public sector relationships.

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