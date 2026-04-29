Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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A number of other analysts also recently commented on AISP. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Airship AI in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm set a $6.50 target price on Airship AI in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Sell" and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Airship AI

Airship AI Stock Performance

AISP opened at $2.25 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19. The company has a market cap of $77.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.47. Airship AI has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $7.20.

Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Airship AI will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airship AI

In related news, CEO Victor Huang purchased 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $89,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,012,567 shares in the company, valued at $8,988,150.08. The trade was a 1.01% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airship AI

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airship AI by 18.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,819 shares of the company's stock worth $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 195,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airship AI by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,501 shares of the company's stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 23,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Airship AI by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,034 shares of the company's stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 22,069 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airship AI by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 330,509 shares of the company's stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 179,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airship AI by 3.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320,202 shares of the company's stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airship AI

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding. It serves government, public sector, law enforcement, military, and commercial enterprise organizations.

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