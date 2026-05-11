Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Reaches New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

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Airtel Africa Price Performance

Airtel Africa Plc ( LON:AAF Get Free Report )'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 397 and last traded at GBX 396.80, with a volume of 5093663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 367.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 356.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 334.05. The company has a market cap of £14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Airtel Africa Company Profile

Airtel Africa is a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries in Africa, primarily in East Africa and Central and West Africa. Airtel Africa offers an integrated suite of telecommunications solutions to its subscribers, including mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services both nationally and internationally. The Group aims to continue providing a simple and intuitive customer experience through streamlined customer journeys.

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