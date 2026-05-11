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Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Reaches New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Airtel Africa logo with Communication Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Airtel Africa shares hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as GBX 397 before closing near GBX 396.80, up from the prior close of GBX 367.
  • The stock’s rise comes amid solid momentum versus its moving averages, with the 50-day average at GBX 356.71 and the 200-day average at GBX 334.05.
  • Airtel Africa is a major telecom and mobile money provider operating in 14 African countries, and the company currently has a market cap of about £14.51 billion.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 397 and last traded at GBX 396.80, with a volume of 5093663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 367.

Airtel Africa Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 356.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 334.05. The company has a market cap of £14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Airtel Africa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airtel Africa is a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries in Africa, primarily in East Africa and Central and West Africa. Airtel Africa offers an integrated suite of telecommunications solutions to its subscribers, including mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services both nationally and internationally. The Group aims to continue providing a simple and intuitive customer experience through streamlined customer journeys.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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