Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Trading Up 0.7% - What's Next?

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Airtel Africa Stock Performance

Airtel Africa Plc ( LON:AAF Get Free Report ) shares were up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 359 and last traded at GBX 353.34. Approximately 3,023,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 39,880,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350.80.

The company has a market cap of £12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.95. The stock's 50 day moving average price is GBX 356.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 329.77.

Airtel Africa Company Profile

Airtel Africa is a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries in Africa, primarily in East Africa and Central and West Africa. Airtel Africa offers an integrated suite of telecommunications solutions to its subscribers, including mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services both nationally and internationally. The Group aims to continue providing a simple and intuitive customer experience through streamlined customer journeys.

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