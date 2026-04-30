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Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Trading Up 0.7% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Airtel Africa logo with Communication Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares rose 0.7% to GBX 353.34 (intraday high GBX 359) on Thursday, but trading volume was about 3.02 million shares—roughly 92% below the average daily volume.
  • Valuation and leverage: the stock has a market cap of £12.89 billion with a P/E of 24.04 and P/E/G of 0.58, while low liquidity (current ratio 0.56, quick ratio 0.26) and a high debt-to-equity of 222.95 point to significant leverage risk.
  • Business profile: Airtel Africa provides telecommunications and mobile money services across 14 African countries, offering integrated voice, data and mobile money solutions.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF - Get Free Report) shares were up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 359 and last traded at GBX 353.34. Approximately 3,023,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 39,880,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350.80.

Airtel Africa Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.95. The stock's 50 day moving average price is GBX 356.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 329.77.

Airtel Africa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airtel Africa is a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries in Africa, primarily in East Africa and Central and West Africa. Airtel Africa offers an integrated suite of telecommunications solutions to its subscribers, including mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services both nationally and internationally. The Group aims to continue providing a simple and intuitive customer experience through streamlined customer journeys.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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