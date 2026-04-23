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Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Aisin Seiki logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Gapped up pre-market from $14.47 to $15.19 on Thursday, but volume was very light (367 shares) and the price remains below its 200‑day moving average of $16.92.
  • Analyst sentiment is negative — Zacks downgraded the stock from "hold" to a "strong sell" and MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of "Sell."
  • Quarterly results showed a missed EPS ($0.33 vs. $0.49 est.) despite revenue beating expectations ($8.33B vs. $8.03B); the company trades at a PE of 10.4 with a market cap around $11.5B and modest profitability (net margin 3.26%).
  • Five stocks we like better than Aisin Seiki.

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.47, but opened at $15.19. Aisin Seiki shares last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 367 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of Aisin Seiki from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASEKY

Aisin Seiki Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.49.

Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). Aisin Seiki had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.03 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Aisin Seiki Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aisin Seiki Co, Ltd., commonly known as Aisin, is a Japanese automotive parts manufacturer founded in 1949 and headquartered in Anjo, Aichi Prefecture. Originally established to supply repair parts for Toyota Motor Corporation, Aisin has grown into one of the world's largest Tier-1 suppliers, delivering a broad portfolio of components to leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across the globe.

The company's core business centers on the design and production of automotive systems and components.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Aisin Seiki Right Now?

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