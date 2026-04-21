Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Shares Up 7.3% - Still a Buy?

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY - Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.53 and last traded at $15.53. 357 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Aisin Seiki from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Report on Aisin Seiki

Aisin Seiki Stock Up 7.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company's fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average is $16.94. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.49.

Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.03 billion. Aisin Seiki had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.26%. On average, analysts predict that Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Aisin Seiki Company Profile

Aisin Seiki Co, Ltd., commonly known as Aisin, is a Japanese automotive parts manufacturer founded in 1949 and headquartered in Anjo, Aichi Prefecture. Originally established to supply repair parts for Toyota Motor Corporation, Aisin has grown into one of the world's largest Tier-1 suppliers, delivering a broad portfolio of components to leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across the globe.

The company's core business centers on the design and production of automotive systems and components.

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