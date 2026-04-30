Aixtron Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Aixtron ETR: AIXA reported a first-quarter 2026 revenue decline driven by seasonality and continued softness in its power electronics segments, while highlighting a sharp acceleration in optoelectronics demand that lifted order intake and supported an upward revision to full-year guidance announced in mid-April.

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Orders jump on optoelectronics momentum; revenue falls as expected

CEO Dr. Felix Grawert said the “important messages for Q1” included “strong new orders of EUR 171 million, driven by Optoelectronics,” while revenue totaled “only EUR 59 million due to seasonality, but also limited demand for both power electronic segments.” He noted the revenue result was within the company’s quarterly guidance range of EUR 65 million plus or minus EUR 10 million.

CFO Dr. Christian Danninger said revenue fell 47% year-over-year from EUR 113 million in Q1 2025 to EUR 59 million, calling the quarter “weak…due to seasonal effects.” By application, AIXTRON’s equipment revenue mix was 52% Optoelectronics, 31% LED/Micro-LED, 17% GaN and SiC Power, and 1% R&D tools. Danninger added that after-sales revenue was EUR 24 million and declined 4% year-over-year, lifting after-sales to 40% of total revenue versus 22% a year earlier.

Margins pressured by low volume and one-off personnel-related costs

Gross profit was EUR 11 million, and gross margin fell to 18%, down 12 percentage points year-over-year. Danninger attributed the decline mainly to “negative operating leverage of the revenue decline” and a “one-off expense of a mid-single million EUR amount in connection with the announced personnel reduction in the operations area.”

Operating expenses rose 7% to EUR 33 million, primarily due to higher R&D spending, which Danninger said reflected increased depreciation and material costs. For the full year, he said the company expects R&D costs to be about EUR 10 million higher than in 2025. EBIT for the quarter was negative EUR 22 million.

Cash flow improves; convertible bond adds financial flexibility

Danninger said working capital declined by more than EUR 76 million versus year-end 2025, supported by collections following a strong fourth quarter. Trade receivables fell to EUR 84 million from EUR 131 million at the end of 2025. Advance payments from customers rose to EUR 79 million from about EUR 35 million, driven by higher order intake; he said advance payments now represent about 22% of the order backlog.

Inventory increased modestly to EUR 295 million from EUR 284 million at the end of 2025, while trade payables were EUR 36 million. Operating cash flow improved to EUR 54 million from EUR 35 million a year earlier, and free cash flow rose to EUR 49 million from EUR 30 million. Capital expenditures were around EUR 5 million in Q1, with full-year CapEx expected to be about EUR 55 million.

After the reporting date, AIXTRON issued its first convertible bond in mid-April. Danninger said the company placed EUR 450 million of five-year paper at a 0% coupon, describing it as “accretive to earnings from day one” because proceeds can be invested at around 2% yields in low-risk money market instruments. He said proceeds are intended for “general corporate purposes,” including “investments into organic growth, potential M&A, and also when appropriate, share buybacks.”

Grawert told analysts the transaction was primarily opportunistic. “We just saw a really great opportunity…that we couldn’t resist,” he said, adding there were “no direct other opportunities that we are pursuing here.” On buybacks, he said it “might become a topic in the future,” but “probably not at the share price level right now.”

Optoelectronics described as an “inflection point” tied to AI data center architecture shift

Grawert said Q1 marked “a clear inflection point” for the company in optoelectronics, with the segment accounting for “well over 2/3 of total order intake during the quarter.” He linked demand to “laser-related datacom applications” and described “a fundamental shift” in AI data center data communication architecture from copper toward optical connections at higher data rates such as 800G and “eventually 1,600 gig.” He said the shift is “not a gradual advancement, but a genuine architectural shift,” driving customers to expand capacity and invest in epitaxy tools.

Grawert also cited “recent multi-billion EUR investments made by NVIDIA and other ecosystem players” as accelerating investments across the datacom value chain, which he said benefits AIXTRON as laser makers expand epitaxy capacity. He said AIXTRON expects the investment wave to continue for several years “well into 2027 and beyond,” describing a progression from “scale-up” (replacing copper and slower optics) to “scale-out” (more connections inside data centers) and “scale-across” (more traffic between data centers).

He said the company’s G10-AsP platform “represented the majority of volume orders received in Q1,” with customers ramping production of EML and PIC-based lasers used in AI-driven data center infrastructure. He added that many systems ordered today are configured for 4-inch wafers but include 6-inch conversion kits.

In Q&A, Grawert said visibility from customers improved materially after early March, citing close engagement and “multi-tool orders for 2026” as well as “multi-tool orders extending well into 2027.” While he did not offer a formal forecast for 2027, he said the company sees “good momentum of Optoelectronics extending well into 2027,” and suggested a potential additional uplift if GaN and SiC power markets recover.

Asked to size the datacom laser opportunity, Grawert provided a rough estimate that the optoelectronics market could require “somewhere in the range…80 to 100 tools for the laser communications,” later clarifying he meant G10 tools and that the figure “needs to be installed every year.” He emphasized uncertainty, suggesting the number could be “one-third less or one-third more,” and said even customers are unsure about timing and ultimate volumes given changing network architectures and usage patterns.

GaN and SiC remain soft; Malaysia site aims to support longer-term volume and cost goals

Grawert said GaN demand was “stable but soft” in Q1 and contributed “just under 10% of total order intake.” He said customer utilization is “gradually improving,” with a possible demand pickup “later in the year or in the 1st half of the next year,” though he said visibility remains limited. In silicon carbide, he described conditions as “soft” with underutilization still present, though utilization is “gradually improving.” He said it is “too early to predict” when improving utilization will translate into new demand, but noted analyst data indicating AIXTRON tools were the “number one choice in silicon carbide epitaxy during 2025.”

LED and Micro-LED “had no material impact on order intake” in Q1, with investment “cyclical and at low levels,” largely driven by Chinese end users focused on AR and smart glasses applications. Grawert said some customers are working on Micro-LED devices for datacom short-link applications and that incremental orders could appear later in 2026 or in 2027 depending on technology success.

On manufacturing footprint, Grawert said AIXTRON decided to build a new facility in Malaysia’s Penang region focused on assembly and testing of selected 100, 150, and 200 millimeter systems for Asian customers. The company expects to invest around EUR 40 million over the next years, with production readiness targeted for mid-2027. He said the move improves competitiveness, strengthens supply chain resilience, and brings the company closer to customers in Asia while maintaining its R&D and production base in Europe.

In Q&A, Grawert stressed the Malaysia decision was “not the trigger point” of the optoelectronics spike, but a strategic response to customer feedback about potential volume upside—particularly in power electronics—if AIXTRON can serve markets “at a lower price point.”

He also said the company is changing its operational approach, moving “from a build to inventory, build to stock, to a build to order model” and aiming not to repeat the “not healthy” inventory levels seen in prior upcycles.

Guidance reaffirmed; geopolitical uncertainty noted

Grawert confirmed the company’s revised full-year 2026 guidance issued in mid-April: revenue of EUR 560 million plus or minus EUR 30 million, gross margin of about 42%, and EBIT margin between 17% and 20%. He said margin guidance includes the same mid-single-digit million euro one-off personnel reduction expenses, with annualized savings of a similar magnitude expected in the future. Danninger said optoelectronics tools generally run “at the upper end” of the company’s margin profile and that the opto mix is “fully reflected” in guidance.

Grawert also addressed broader risks, saying the company continues to monitor “geostrategic turmoil,” including developments in the Middle East and “particularly in connection with the conflict in Iran,” citing potential impacts on energy prices, supply chains, financial markets, and investment behavior.

About Aixtron ETR: AIXA

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and offers deposition processes, consulting, training, customer support, and other related services, as well as peripheral devices and services for the operation of its systems. The company's product portfolio includes MOCVD, CVD and PECVD, and OVPD and PVPD systems.

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