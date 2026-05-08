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AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Upgraded at Citigroup

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
AJ Bell logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Citigroup upgraded AJ Bell to a neutral rating and raised its price target to GBX 520 (from GBX 500), implying about a 1.05% downside from the prior close.
  • Analyst consensus is a Hold (two Buy, six Hold), with a consensus target of GBX 534.38 and individual targets ranging from GBX 490 to GBX 625.
  • Shares opened at GBX 525.50, valuing AJ Bell at £2.08bn with a P/E of 20.56 and a 12‑month trading range of GBX 414.40–578.50.
  • Five stocks we like better than AJ Bell.

AJ Bell (LON:AJB - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup to a "neutral" rating in a research note issued on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a GBX 520 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 500. Citigroup's target price indicates a potential downside of 1.05% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AJB. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 520 price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 625 price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Shore Capital Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 490 target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 534.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AJ Bell

AJ Bell Price Performance

Shares of AJ Bell stock opened at GBX 525.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 485.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 481.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.80. AJ Bell has a 12 month low of GBX 414.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 578.50.

AJ Bell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1995, AJ Bell is one of the largest investment platforms in the UK, operating at scale in both the advised and direct-to-consumer markets. Our purpose is to help people invest by providing them with easy access to Pensions, ISAs and General investment accounts, great customer service and competitive charges. Our two core platform propositions are AJ Bell in the D2C market and AJ Bell Investcentre in the advised market, which both provide access to a broad investment range including shares and other instruments traded on the major stock exchanges around the world, as well as all mainstream collective investments available in the UK and our own range of AJ Bell funds.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for AJ Bell (LON:AJB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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