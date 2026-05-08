Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "sector perform" rating on the technology infrastructure company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.27% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AKAM. Robert W. Baird reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial set a $120.00 price target on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $156.00 price target (up from $114.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $127.40.

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Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $23.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.83. The company had a trading volume of 11,671,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $105.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.85. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $145.45.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.09. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 10.74%.The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-7.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.670 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 8,642 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $875,002.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,203.75. The trade was a 30.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $1,564,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,301,054.56. The trade was a 40.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,454 shares of company stock worth $5,889,371. Insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $192,959,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 522.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,346 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $153,061,000 after buying an additional 1,695,937 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 570.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,634,040 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $123,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,167 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $104,700,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,437,472 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $258,739,000 after purchasing an additional 980,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Akamai Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Akamai Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Akamai announced a long‑term commercial win: a leading frontier model provider committed roughly $1.8 billion over seven years for Cloud Infrastructure Services — the primary driver cited for the premarket surge. CNBC: Cloud deal GlobeNewswire: Q1 release

Akamai announced a long‑term commercial win: a leading frontier model provider committed roughly $1.8 billion over seven years for Cloud Infrastructure Services — the primary driver cited for the premarket surge. Positive Sentiment: Heavy bullish options flow: unusual buying of ~21,136 call contracts (≈ +173% vs typical), indicating traders are positioning for further upside. (Source summary)

Heavy bullish options flow: unusual buying of ~21,136 call contracts (≈ +173% vs typical), indicating traders are positioning for further upside. (Source summary) Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts raised targets and/or upgraded the stock this morning — Guggenheim bumped its target to $181 (buy), Craig Hallum upgraded to buy with $190 PT, UBS raised its target to $160 (neutral), and Piper Sandler lifted its target to $156 — signaling improved sell‑side sentiment following the deal and results. MarketScreener: UBS Benzinga: upgrades

Multiple analysts raised targets and/or upgraded the stock this morning — Guggenheim bumped its target to $181 (buy), Craig Hallum upgraded to buy with $190 PT, UBS raised its target to $160 (neutral), and Piper Sandler lifted its target to $156 — signaling improved sell‑side sentiment following the deal and results. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 results were roughly in line with consensus on a non‑GAAP basis (EPS ~ $1.61) and revenue of ~$1.07B, with cloud and security growth noted — the print itself was not a large surprise. MarketBeat: Q1 results Zacks: Q1 recap

Q1 results were roughly in line with consensus on a non‑GAAP basis (EPS ~ $1.61) and revenue of ~$1.07B, with cloud and security growth noted — the print itself was not a large surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Management provided FY26 guidance that was modestly ahead of consensus on EPS range but Q2 guidance was conservative; investors are parsing the mix between stronger FY visibility from the deal versus near‑term softness. GlobeNewswire: guidance

Management provided FY26 guidance that was modestly ahead of consensus on EPS range but Q2 guidance was conservative; investors are parsing the mix between stronger FY visibility from the deal versus near‑term softness. Negative Sentiment: Street caution: Reuters and other outlets highlighted that Akamai’s Q2 profit/revenue outlook came in below some analyst expectations, reflecting high memory costs and cautious enterprise spending — a possible reason for profit‑taking or volatility despite the headline deal. Reuters: Q2 forecast below expectations

Street caution: Reuters and other outlets highlighted that Akamai’s Q2 profit/revenue outlook came in below some analyst expectations, reflecting high memory costs and cautious enterprise spending — a possible reason for profit‑taking or volatility despite the headline deal. Negative Sentiment: GAAP net income and GAAP EPS declined year‑over‑year (GAAP EPS down ~13%), which some investors view as weakening near‑term profitability despite non‑GAAP beats and long‑term contract wins. GlobeNewswire: financials

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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