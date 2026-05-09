Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "sell" rating on the technology infrastructure company's stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's target price points to a potential downside of 41.10% from the company's previous close.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $129.48.

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Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $147.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $149.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.61. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Akamai Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $1,564,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,301,054.56. The trade was a 40.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 14,574 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,573,992. The trade was a 19.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,454 shares of company stock worth $5,889,371. Insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth $5,323,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 467.7% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 19,144 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,772 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 68,111 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 22,242 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 251,322 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $19,040,000 after buying an additional 74,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,437,472 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $258,739,000 after buying an additional 980,966 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Akamai Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Akamai reported first-quarter revenue of $1.074 billion, up 6% year over year, and non-GAAP EPS of $1.61, matching Wall Street estimates while showing solid demand in security and cloud infrastructure. Akamai Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Akamai reported first-quarter revenue of $1.074 billion, up 6% year over year, and non-GAAP EPS of $1.61, matching Wall Street estimates while showing solid demand in security and cloud infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: The company said a leading frontier-model provider committed $1.8 billion over seven years for Akamai’s cloud infrastructure services, giving investors a clear signal that its AI-related business could become a much larger growth driver. Akamai Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

The company said a leading frontier-model provider committed $1.8 billion over seven years for Akamai’s cloud infrastructure services, giving investors a clear signal that its AI-related business could become a much larger growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after the report, with price targets lifted by RBC, UBS, Guggenheim, and Craig Hallum, reflecting improved expectations for Akamai’s growth outlook. Analyst updates

Analysts turned more constructive after the report, with price targets lifted by RBC, UBS, Guggenheim, and Craig Hallum, reflecting improved expectations for Akamai’s growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Akamai’s second-quarter and full-year guidance was mixed versus expectations: FY 2026 EPS guidance was raised, but Q2 profit and revenue outlooks were below some Wall Street estimates, suggesting near-term margin pressure from higher infrastructure costs and cautious enterprise spending. Akamai forecasts quarterly results below expectations

Akamai’s second-quarter and full-year guidance was mixed versus expectations: FY 2026 EPS guidance was raised, but Q2 profit and revenue outlooks were below some Wall Street estimates, suggesting near-term margin pressure from higher infrastructure costs and cautious enterprise spending. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually heavy call-option buying also points to traders positioning for more upside, but that activity is more of a momentum signal than a fundamental catalyst. Why Akamai Shares Are Trading Higher By 26%

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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