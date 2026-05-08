Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Rating Increased to Buy at Craig Hallum

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $190.00 target price on the technology infrastructure company's stock. Craig Hallum's target price points to a potential upside of 62.82% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AKAM. Raymond James Financial set a $120.00 target price on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $117.11.

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Akamai Technologies Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $116.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $122.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.45. The firm's 50 day moving average is $105.43 and its 200 day moving average is $94.85.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-7.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.670 EPS. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 14,574 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,573,992. The trade was a 19.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Miller sold 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $1,129,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,341,492.02. The trade was a 32.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 57,454 shares of company stock worth $5,889,371 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 295.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 336 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 130.0% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 566.7% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 626.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 497.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

Akamai Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Akamai Technologies this week:

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

Further Reading

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