Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $160.00. The stock had previously closed at $116.69, but opened at $145.45. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Akamai Technologies shares last traded at $135.2390, with a volume of 5,419,249 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AKAM. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a "neutral" rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $122.80.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on AKAM

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jon Miller sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $1,129,370.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,492.02. This trade represents a 32.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura Howell sold 11,273 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,128,878.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,257,658.26. This trade represents a 47.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 57,454 shares of company stock worth $5,889,371 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Akamai Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Akamai Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Announced a $1.8 billion, seven‑year commitment from a leading frontier model provider for Cloud Infrastructure Services (big revenue visibility and long‑dated demand). Akamai Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Announced a $1.8 billion, seven‑year commitment from a leading frontier model provider for Cloud Infrastructure Services (big revenue visibility and long‑dated demand). Positive Sentiment: Cloud Infrastructure Services revenue jumped ~40% YoY and Security revenue was up ~11% YoY, signaling product‑level strength that supports higher margin streams. Akamai Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Cloud Infrastructure Services revenue jumped ~40% YoY and Security revenue was up ~11% YoY, signaling product‑level strength that supports higher margin streams. Positive Sentiment: Broker upgrade: Craig Hallum raised Akamai from Hold to Buy with a $190 price target, providing additional buy‑side validation. (Upgrade noted in market reports.)

Broker upgrade: Craig Hallum raised Akamai from Hold to Buy with a $190 price target, providing additional buy‑side validation. (Upgrade noted in market reports.) Neutral Sentiment: Q1 results were essentially in line with expectations — $1.61 EPS and ~$1.07B revenue — so the quarter itself was not a surprise; the market reaction is driven more by the new contract and guidance mix. Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Meets Q1 Earnings Estimates

Q1 results were essentially in line with expectations — $1.61 EPS and ~$1.07B revenue — so the quarter itself was not a surprise; the market reaction is driven more by the new contract and guidance mix. Negative Sentiment: Guidance headwinds: Akamai forecast Q2 profit and revenue below Wall Street expectations and cited higher memory costs and cautious enterprise spending — a near‑term drag on forward estimates. Akamai Technologies forecasts quarterly results below expectations

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 626.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 336 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company's stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.85.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 10.74%.The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-7.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.670 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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