Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Price Up 6.8% - Here's Why

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.21 and last traded at $96.5510. 1,209,332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 4,612,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.38.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $111.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $105.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.11.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.09. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 10.74%.The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-7.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.670 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Jon Miller sold 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $1,129,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,341,492.02. The trade was a 32.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 14,574 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,573,992. This trade represents a 19.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 60,954 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,871 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 336 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 626.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 497.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Akamai Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Akamai Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Akamai Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here