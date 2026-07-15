Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Hold Rating

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AKAM. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $156.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $145.29.

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Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $126.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.78 and a 200-day moving average of $112.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $165.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.63.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.20%.The firm's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 243 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $31,446.63. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 31,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,012,486.46. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.57, for a total transaction of $311,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,027,099.70. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 444 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

Further Reading

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