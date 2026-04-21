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Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi (AKBTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Akbank is expected to announce quarterly results on Tuesday, April 28, with analysts forecasting EPS of $0.1542 and revenue of $1.5341 billion.
  • In the prior quarter the bank reported $0.17 EPS (meeting consensus) and $1.59 billion in revenue, with a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 7.56%.
  • AKBTY shares opened at $3.61, the company has a market cap of $9.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.45, with a 52‑week range of $2.45–$4.24.
  • Interested in Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi? Here are five stocks we like better.

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AKBTY - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its resultson Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.1542 per share and revenue of $1.5341 billion for the quarter.

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AKBTY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.52 billion. Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 7.56%.

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance

Shares of AKBTY stock opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $4.24.

About Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi

(Get Free Report)

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi is a leading Turkish banking institution headquartered in Istanbul, offering a comprehensive range of financial products and services to corporate, commercial and retail clientele. Established in 1948, the bank has built a reputation for stability and innovation in Turkey's banking sector, serving as a key intermediary for both domestic and international customers.

The bank's principal business activities encompass corporate and commercial lending, small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) financing, consumer and retail banking, private banking, and wealth management services.

Read More

Earnings History for Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AKBTY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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