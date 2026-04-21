Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi (AKBTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AKBTY - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its resultson Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.1542 per share and revenue of $1.5341 billion for the quarter.

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AKBTY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.52 billion. Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 7.56%.

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Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance

Shares of AKBTY stock opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $4.24.

About Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi is a leading Turkish banking institution headquartered in Istanbul, offering a comprehensive range of financial products and services to corporate, commercial and retail clientele. Established in 1948, the bank has built a reputation for stability and innovation in Turkey's banking sector, serving as a key intermediary for both domestic and international customers.

The bank's principal business activities encompass corporate and commercial lending, small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) financing, consumer and retail banking, private banking, and wealth management services.

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