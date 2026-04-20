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Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Shares gapped up — Akbank's stock jumped from $3.55 to an opening price of $3.77 pre-market, with only 299 shares trading.
  • Quarterly results largely positive — EPS of $0.17 met estimates while revenue of $1.59 billion beat expectations, and profitability shows a 21.46% ROE and a 7.56% net margin.
  • Attractive valuation and solid liquidity — Market cap is $9.39 billion with a low PE of 6.54, 50/200-day moving averages of $3.58/$3.30, and liquidity ratios around 1.02 with a debt-to-equity of 0.91.
  • Five stocks we like better than Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi.

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AKBTY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.55, but opened at $3.77. Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 299 shares changing hands.

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AKBTY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.52 billion. Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 7.56%.

About Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi

(Get Free Report)

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi is a leading Turkish banking institution headquartered in Istanbul, offering a comprehensive range of financial products and services to corporate, commercial and retail clientele. Established in 1948, the bank has built a reputation for stability and innovation in Turkey's banking sector, serving as a key intermediary for both domestic and international customers.

The bank's principal business activities encompass corporate and commercial lending, small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) financing, consumer and retail banking, private banking, and wealth management services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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