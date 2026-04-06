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Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Shares gapped up premarket, opening at $3.22 versus the prior close of $2.98 and last trading at $3.08, about a 2.0% increase on light volume (1,239 shares).
  • Quarterly results showed EPS of $0.17 (in line with estimates) while revenue of $1.59 billion beat expectations, with a strong return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 7.56%.
  • Valuation and technicals are mixed: market cap is $8.01 billion with a low PE of 5.50, but the stock trades below its 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages ($3.68 and $3.27) and has a debt‑to‑equity ratio of 0.91.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AKBTY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.98, but opened at $3.22. Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 1,239 shares changing hands.

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi Stock Up 2.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AKBTY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 7.56%.The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.52 billion.

About Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi

(Get Free Report)

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi is a leading Turkish banking institution headquartered in Istanbul, offering a comprehensive range of financial products and services to corporate, commercial and retail clientele. Established in 1948, the bank has built a reputation for stability and innovation in Turkey's banking sector, serving as a key intermediary for both domestic and international customers.

The bank's principal business activities encompass corporate and commercial lending, small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) financing, consumer and retail banking, private banking, and wealth management services.

See Also

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