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Akshay Vaishnaw Sells 12,246 Shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Scholar Rock logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Akshay Vaishnaw sold 12,246 Scholar Rock shares on April 16 at an average price of $49.57 for about $607,034 to cover tax withholding from vested equity, trimming his stake by 1.91% to 630,542 shares (≈$31.26M).
  • SRRK traded near $47.80 with a 52‑week range of $27.07–$51.63 and a $5.49B market cap, and analysts hold a consensus "Buy" rating (consensus target $55.40) with several firms recently raising price targets (BMO to $70).
  • Institutional ownership is very high at 91.08%, and major funds including AQR, Millennium and UBS meaningfully increased their stakes in the first quarter.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK - Get Free Report) insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 12,246 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $607,034.22. Following the sale, the insider owned 630,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,255,966.94. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Scholar Rock Price Performance

SRRK stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,022. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $51.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.03.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.10. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 609.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 49,217 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 53,046 shares of the company's stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 37.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 54,555 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 169,825 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 34,594 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at $77,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SRRK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Scholar Rock from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $55.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRRK

Scholar Rock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that selectively target growth factors involved in disease processes. The company's research platform is designed to modulate endogenous growth factor activation and signaling with high specificity, aiming to restore normal biological function across a range of disorders. Scholar Rock's approach is distinguished by its emphasis on engineering antibodies and biologics that interact with growth factor precursors or latent complexes rather than the active form, potentially offering improved safety and efficacy profiles.

The company's lead program, SRK-015 (appercept), is an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting the activation of latent myostatin proproteins and is being evaluated for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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