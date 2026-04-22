Aktis Oncology (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Aktis Oncology (NASDAQ:AKTS - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and traded as high as $21.48. Aktis Oncology shares last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 294,910 shares changing hands.

Get Aktis Oncology alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AKTS. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Aktis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Aktis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aktis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aktis Oncology to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Aktis Oncology from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $32.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Aktis Oncology

Aktis Oncology Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47.

Aktis Oncology (NASDAQ:AKTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The technology company reported ($18.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Aktis Oncology will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aktis Oncology Company Profile

Aktis Oncology NASDAQ: AKTS is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of new therapies for cancer. The firm concentrates on advancing oncology candidates through research and development with the goal of addressing unmet medical needs in oncology. Its work emphasizes targeted and precision approaches intended to improve the safety and efficacy profiles of cancer treatments.

The company's activities include laboratory research, preclinical studies and clinical development as it advances its pipeline programs toward regulatory milestones.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Aktis Oncology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aktis Oncology wasn't on the list.

While Aktis Oncology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here