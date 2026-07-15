Akzo Nobel (AKZOY) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its resultson Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $2.9713 billion for the quarter.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 6.44%.The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. On average, analysts expect Akzo Nobel to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

Shares of AKZOY stock opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average of $21.67. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AKZOY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Akzo Nobel in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

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About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. is a Dutch multinational company specializing in paints, coatings and specialty chemicals. Established through the 1994 merger of Akzo and Nobel Industries, the company traces its roots back to chemical and saltpeter production in the Netherlands. Today, Akzo Nobel is recognized as one of the world's leading coatings manufacturers, serving both decorative and industrial markets.

The company's business is organized into three principal segments: Decorative Paints, Performance Coatings and Specialty Chemicals.

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