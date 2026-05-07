Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Lowered to "Strong Sell" Rating by Zacks Research

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

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Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Akzo Nobel to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on AKZOY

Akzo Nobel Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of AKZOY stock opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.76.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.79 billion. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. is a Dutch multinational company specializing in paints, coatings and specialty chemicals. Established through the 1994 merger of Akzo and Nobel Industries, the company traces its roots back to chemical and saltpeter production in the Netherlands. Today, Akzo Nobel is recognized as one of the world's leading coatings manufacturers, serving both decorative and industrial markets.

The company's business is organized into three principal segments: Decorative Paints, Performance Coatings and Specialty Chemicals.

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