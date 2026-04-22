Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35, Zacks reports. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 13.73%.

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Akzo Nobel Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of AKZOY opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AKZOY. Barclays cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Akzo Nobel to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on AKZOY

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. is a Dutch multinational company specializing in paints, coatings and specialty chemicals. Established through the 1994 merger of Akzo and Nobel Industries, the company traces its roots back to chemical and saltpeter production in the Netherlands. Today, Akzo Nobel is recognized as one of the world's leading coatings manufacturers, serving both decorative and industrial markets.

The company's business is organized into three principal segments: Decorative Paints, Performance Coatings and Specialty Chemicals.

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