Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Here's What Happened

Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 566,165 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session's volume of 236,432 shares.The stock last traded at $19.74 and had previously closed at $20.15.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKZOY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Analysis on Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The stock's fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel NV will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. is a Dutch multinational company specializing in paints, coatings and specialty chemicals. Established through the 1994 merger of Akzo and Nobel Industries, the company traces its roots back to chemical and saltpeter production in the Netherlands. Today, Akzo Nobel is recognized as one of the world's leading coatings manufacturers, serving both decorative and industrial markets.

The company's business is organized into three principal segments: Decorative Paints, Performance Coatings and Specialty Chemicals.

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