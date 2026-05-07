Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Raised to "Hold" at Zacks Research

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Get Alamo Group alerts: Sign Up

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on Alamo Group in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamo Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alamo Group

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $171.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alamo Group has a 12 month low of $156.29 and a 12 month high of $233.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.04 and a 200-day moving average of $179.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 6.21%.The company had revenue of $417.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alamo Group will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert Paul Hureau purchased 460 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.40 per share, with a total value of $75,624.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 12,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,986.40. This trade represents a 3.82% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina C. Grooms sold 499 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total value of $87,419.81. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,844 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $498,240.36. The trade was a 14.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamo Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 3,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Alamo Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alamo Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised multiple quarterly and full‑year EPS forecasts for ALG, lifting FY2027 to $12.00 (from $11.74) and nudging several quarter estimates higher — a clear analyst confirmation that recent results support stronger forward earnings. MarketBeat ALG page

Sidoti raised multiple quarterly and full‑year EPS forecasts for ALG, lifting FY2027 to $12.00 (from $11.74) and nudging several quarter estimates higher — a clear analyst confirmation that recent results support stronger forward earnings. Positive Sentiment: Alamo reported a strong Q1: $2.56 EPS (vs. $2.20 consensus) and $417.2M revenue (above estimates). The beat and revenue strength are driving upside sentiment and underpin the analyst upgrades. MSN: Strong Q1

Alamo reported a strong Q1: $2.56 EPS (vs. $2.20 consensus) and $417.2M revenue (above estimates). The beat and revenue strength are driving upside sentiment and underpin the analyst upgrades. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s earnings call emphasized growth drivers — acquisitions and product innovation — which helped offset margin pressure; this is constructive for revenue trajectory but flags near‑term margin risk. TipRanks: Earnings Call

Management’s earnings call emphasized growth drivers — acquisitions and product innovation — which helped offset margin pressure; this is constructive for revenue trajectory but flags near‑term margin risk. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call/transcript and press coverage are available for deeper read; these provide detail on segment mix, acquisition cadence and margin outlook that will guide future quarter guidance and investor reaction. Seeking Alpha: Earnings Transcript

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of equipment for vegetation management, roadside maintenance, agricultural harvesting and industrial applications. The company offers a broad portfolio of products, including boom mowers, flail mowers, rotary cutters, snow removal equipment, slurry seal machines, railcar movers and tow tractors. These offerings are distributed under a variety of brand names and through a network of independent dealerships and distributors, meeting the needs of municipalities, highway departments, agricultural producers and industrial operators.

The company operates through two primary segments: Agricultural and Industrial.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alamo Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alamo Group wasn't on the list.

While Alamo Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here