Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI - Get Free Report) TSE: AGI issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 48.97%.

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Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGI traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.86. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,875,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,215. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.00. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $55.41.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold's previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Alamos Gold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 137.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,624,565 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $91,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,374 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 105.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,394,604 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $64,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,695 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 7,791.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 825,952 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $31,894,000 after purchasing an additional 815,485 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 375.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 980,474 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 774,111 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 41.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,594,846 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $90,467,000 after purchasing an additional 762,115 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGI shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGI

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of mining projects in North America. Its principal activities include the acquisition, exploration and development of gold-bearing properties, and the management of operating mines. The company focuses on sustainable production practices and maintains a portfolio that spans both producing assets and advanced-stage development projects.

Alamos Gold operates multiple open pit and underground mines, including the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos mine in Sonora, Mexico.

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