Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Analyst Says

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI - Get Free Report) NYSE: AGI had its price target raised by equities research analysts at TD from C$70.00 to C$78.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD's price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.30% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$55.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$76.20.

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Alamos Gold Stock Performance

AGI traded down C$4.15 on Tuesday, reaching C$62.75. The stock had a trading volume of 420,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,022. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of C$32.90 and a 12-month high of C$75.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The business's 50-day moving average price is C$64.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$55.56. The company has a market cap of C$26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.77.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI - Get Free Report) NYSE: AGI last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 49.07% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of C$765.13 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 1.4774775 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operations in North America. This includes the Island Gold District and Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 2,400 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development.

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