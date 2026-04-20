Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.72 EPS

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.72), FiscalAI reports. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 0.70%.The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.31 billion. Alaska Air Group updated its Q2 2026 guidance to -1.000--1.000 EPS.

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Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALK traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.47. 5,675,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,320,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $65.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.60.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 24,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,371,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,377 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,995.55. This trade represents a 35.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 14,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $794,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,195 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,106,887.95. The trade was a 41.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 56,945 shares of company stock worth $3,204,569 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 14,647 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 8,005 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 48,521 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $63.00 target price on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore set a $60.00 target price on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALK

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, that operates two main airlines—Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Through these carriers, the company offers scheduled passenger and cargo services across a network spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its core business activities include domestic and international air transportation, loyalty program management under the Mileage Plan brand, and ancillary revenue streams such as baggage fees, in-flight sales and code-share partnerships with other global airlines.

The roots of Alaska Air Group trace back to the foundation of its flagship carrier, Alaska Airlines, in 1932.

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