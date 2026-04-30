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Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Albion Technology & Gen VCT logo with Financial Services background
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Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66.26 and traded as high as GBX 68.50. Albion Technology & Gen VCT shares last traded at GBX 68.50, with a volume of 2,912 shares traded.

Albion Technology & Gen VCT Trading Down 2.2%

The company has a market capitalization of £273.77 million and a PE ratio of 181.94. The business's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 66.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 65.91.

Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Albion Technology & Gen VCT had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The company had revenue of GBX 339 million during the quarter.

About Albion Technology & Gen VCT

(Get Free Report)

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture Capital Trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in health tech, digital risk, Data and artificial intelligence, fintech and information technology related sector companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture. It prefers to invest in technology and nontechnology-related companies based in the United Kingdom The fund seeks to invest half of the assets in quoted global technology stocks and the remaining assets in unquoted UK non-tech companies.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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