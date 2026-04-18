Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Upgraded to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aldeyra Therapeutics
Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance
ALDX opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $6.18. The company has a market cap of $108.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.34.
Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Richard Douglas purchased 70,000 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 195,000 shares in the company, valued at $273,000. This represents a 56.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.60% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Caption Management LLC boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 110.6% during the second quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 12,664 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 132,358 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 36.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,610 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company's stock.
More Aldeyra Therapeutics News
Here are the key news stories impacting Aldeyra Therapeutics this week:
- Negative Sentiment: Rosen Law Firm reminded Aldeyra investors of the May 29, 2026 lead‑plaintiff deadline in the securities class action it first filed; invites affected purchasers to secure counsel. ROSEN, TOP RANKED GLOBAL COUNSEL, Encourages Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm - ALDX
- Negative Sentiment: Kirby McInerney LLP issued a shareholder alert urging Aldeyra purchasers to contact the firm by May 29, 2026 to discuss claims in the securities fraud class action. ALDX SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Securities Fraud Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Aldeyra Therapeutics Investors - Contact Kirby McInerney LLP by May 29, 2026
- Negative Sentiment: The Schall Law Firm says investors may pursue leadership in a suit alleging violations of Sections 10(b) and 20(a) and Rule 10b‑5 for purchases during the stated class period. ALDX Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc Securities Fraud Lawsuit with the Schall Law Firm
- Negative Sentiment: The Gross Law Firm issued a shareholder alert inviting investors with losses to join the class action covering the same class period. ALDX Shareholder Alert: Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc Securities Class Action Lawsuit Investors With Losses May Join — The Gross Law Firm
- Negative Sentiment: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP reminds investors of the May 29 deadline and is investigating potential claims against Aldeyra for purchases within the class period. ALDX UPCOMING DEADLINE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on May 29, 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP issued an investor alert about the class action and upcoming deadlines for shareholders with losses. INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - ALDX
- Negative Sentiment: SueWallSt's alert alleges executives "allegedly disregarded FDA requirements" and reiterates the May 29 deadline for lead‑plaintiff motions — language that may heighten investor concern about regulatory and disclosure risks. ALDX Investor Alert: Aldeyra Therapeutics Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Executives Allegedly Disregarded FDA Requirements: SueWallSt
- Negative Sentiment: Robbins LLP notified ADLX stockholders about the class action and invited those who lost money to contact the firm about leading the suit. Robbins LLP Encourages ADLX Stockholders Who Lost Money Investing in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. to Contact the Firm for Information About Leading the Class Action
About Aldeyra Therapeutics
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Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapies for immune-mediated diseases. The company's research efforts center on targeted alkenals, a class of reactive aldehyde species that play a key role in inflammatory pathways. By selectively modulating these pathways, Aldeyra aims to address both ocular and systemic indications with high unmet medical need.
The company's lead product candidate, reproxalap, is being investigated in several ophthalmic disorders, including dry eye disease, allergic conjunctivitis and non-infectious anterior uveitis.
See Also
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
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