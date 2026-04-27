Alexander's (ALX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Alexander's (NYSE:ALX - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect Alexander's to post earnings of $3.08 per share and revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Alexander's Trading Up 0.0%

ALX opened at $243.67 on Monday. Alexander's has a one year low of $198.57 and a one year high of $260.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 0.79. The business's 50 day moving average price is $240.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.60, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 8.36.

Alexander's Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Alexander's's dividend payout ratio is 327.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ALX. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Alexander's in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research cut Alexander's from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander's

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Alexander's during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander's during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander's by 393.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Alexander's in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Alexander's in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company's stock.

Alexander's Company Profile

Alexander's NYSE: ALX is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning, leasing and managing commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. The company's portfolio encompasses office buildings, retail storefronts and parking facilities, all held on a wholly owned basis. By concentrating on prime urban and suburban locations, Alexander's seeks to generate stable rental income and long-term asset appreciation.

Founded in 1928 as a family-run department store chain, Alexander's transitioned during the early 1990s into a pure-play real estate company following the sale of its retail operations.

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