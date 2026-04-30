Alexander's, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $4.50

Alexander's, Inc. (NYSE:ALX - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 4.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th.

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Alexander's Stock Performance

NYSE ALX opened at $250.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.62. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02 and a beta of 0.79. Alexander's has a 12-month low of $201.28 and a 12-month high of $260.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ALX. Zacks Research lowered Alexander's from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Alexander's in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on Alexander's

Alexander's Company Profile

Alexander's NYSE: ALX is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning, leasing and managing commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. The company's portfolio encompasses office buildings, retail storefronts and parking facilities, all held on a wholly owned basis. By concentrating on prime urban and suburban locations, Alexander's seeks to generate stable rental income and long-term asset appreciation.

Founded in 1928 as a family-run department store chain, Alexander's transitioned during the early 1990s into a pure-play real estate company following the sale of its retail operations.

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