Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73, Zacks reports. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 47.23%.The firm had revenue of $671.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Alexandria Real Estate Equities updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.300-6.500 EPS.

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Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.46. 2,407,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,350. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $88.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's payout ratio is currently -34.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, EVP Hallie E. Kuhn sold 536 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $25,835.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,108.20. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus bought 25,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.92 per share, with a total value of $1,348,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 562,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,342,078.08. The trade was a 4.65% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,033,304 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $295,270,000 after buying an additional 2,211,424 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,608 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,276 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 448.7% in the fourth quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 397,289 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $19,443,000 after acquiring an additional 324,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ARE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $63.67.

Read Our Latest Report on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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