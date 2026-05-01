Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $713.69 million for the quarter. Algonquin Power & Utilities has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.380-0.420 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.370 EPS. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 8, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.32%.The business had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $625.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AQN alerts: Sign Up

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 2.0%

AQN opened at $6.29 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $7.11. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Algonquin Power & Utilities's dividend payout ratio is currently 113.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $6.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AQN

Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,205,756 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $62,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808,539 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 240,683 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 18,752 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,708 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 16,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 465.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 106,046 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 87,276 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp NYSE: AQN is a diversified generation, transmission and distribution utility company headquartered in Oakville, Ontario. Established in 1988, the firm operates through two primary business segments: Regulated Utilities and Renewable Energy. Its Regulated Utilities segment comprises electric, natural gas and water distribution networks serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across North America, while its Renewable Energy portfolio includes hydroelectric, solar, wind and thermal generation facilities.

The company's renewable energy assets span multiple jurisdictions in Canada and the United States, reflecting its strategy to expand clean power capacity in regions with supportive regulatory frameworks.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Algonquin Power & Utilities, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Algonquin Power & Utilities wasn't on the list.

While Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here