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Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Sets New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Algonquin Power & Utilities logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • 52-week high: Algonquin's stock hit a reported new 52-week high (trading as high as C$26.28) and last traded at C$8.75 on volume of about 1.47 million shares.
  • Analyst sentiment: Several firms recently upgraded AQN (e.g., National Bank Financial to "strong-buy" and Raymond James to "moderate buy"); the consensus rating is "Buy" with an average price target of C$7.58.
  • Financials and valuation: The company has a market cap of C$6.72 billion, a P/E of 39.8 and a high debt-to-equity ratio (140.99); last quarter EPS was C$0.08 on revenue of C$829.9 million, and analysts expect ~0.465 EPS for the year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$26.28 and last traded at C$8.75, with a volume of 1474223 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AQN. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$7.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on AQN

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 0.5%

The business's 50 day moving average is C$8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of C$829.86 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.4650555 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, a parent company of Liberty, is a diversified international generation, transmission, and distribution utility with over $16 billion of total assets. Through its two business groups, the Regulated Services Group and the Renewable Energy Group, AQN is committed to providing safe, secure, reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable energy and water solutions through its portfolio of electric generation, transmission, and distribution utility investments to over one million customer connections, largely in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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