Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Raised to Strong-Buy at BNP Paribas Exane

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by BNP Paribas Exane to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Loop Capital set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Alibaba Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $188.75.

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Alibaba Group Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of BABA opened at $131.97 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $192.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.05 and a 200 day moving average of $151.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $40.71 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 313.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,778 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 51.9% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 70,060 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 23,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

Key Alibaba Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: BNP Paribas initiated coverage with an “Outperform” rating and a $209 price target — a bullish Wall Street endorsement that can support investor interest and the stock’s upside narrative. Article Title

BNP Paribas initiated coverage with an “Outperform” rating and a $209 price target — a bullish Wall Street endorsement that can support investor interest and the stock’s upside narrative. Positive Sentiment: Strong early traction for Alibaba’s enterprise AI products: Accio Work says it now powers ~230,000 online stores — evidence of rapid monetization potential from AI services beyond core e‑commerce. Article Title

Strong early traction for Alibaba’s enterprise AI products: Accio Work says it now powers ~230,000 online stores — evidence of rapid monetization potential from AI services beyond core e‑commerce. Positive Sentiment: Alibaba launched the HappyHorse AI video model with early developer access via fal — expands Alibaba’s generative AI footprint and could create new platform and cloud revenue streams. Article Title

Alibaba launched the HappyHorse AI video model with early developer access via fal — expands Alibaba’s generative AI footprint and could create new platform and cloud revenue streams. Positive Sentiment: Regulatory approvals and REIT plans for infrastructure/cainiao assets (Hong Kong and Shenzhen go‑ahead reported) signal potential value unlocking via asset spin‑offs and a clearer capital allocation path. Article Title Article Title Article Title

Regulatory approvals and REIT plans for infrastructure/cainiao assets (Hong Kong and Shenzhen go‑ahead reported) signal potential value unlocking via asset spin‑offs and a clearer capital allocation path. Positive Sentiment: Time and industry lists (Time100 profile; inclusion on Time’s AI A‑list) boost brand and tech credibility, supporting long‑term sentiment around Alibaba’s AI/cloud positioning. Article Title Article Title

Time and industry lists (Time100 profile; inclusion on Time’s AI A‑list) boost brand and tech credibility, supporting long‑term sentiment around Alibaba’s AI/cloud positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Alibaba set a May 13 earnings / FY2026 results release — a near‑term catalyst that could move shares depending on revenue, cloud margins, and AI monetization commentary. Article Title

Alibaba set a May 13 earnings / FY2026 results release — a near‑term catalyst that could move shares depending on revenue, cloud margins, and AI monetization commentary. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces are debating valuation after recent share weakness — useful for investors weighing risk/reward but not immediate drivers. Article Title

Coverage pieces are debating valuation after recent share weakness — useful for investors weighing risk/reward but not immediate drivers. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group cut FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts (FY26 to $4.16, FY27 to $6.37) and kept a “Hold” rating — analyst downgrades may pressure sentiment and lower near‑term expectations.

Erste Group cut FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts (FY26 to $4.16, FY27 to $6.37) and kept a “Hold” rating — analyst downgrades may pressure sentiment and lower near‑term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Some institutional portfolio reshuffling has led to Alibaba being trimmed in certain funds, which can create selling pressure even as the company shifts strategy. Article Title

Some institutional portfolio reshuffling has led to Alibaba being trimmed in certain funds, which can create selling pressure even as the company shifts strategy. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and articles note domestic e‑commerce growth remains less attractive — this structural weakness could limit upside from China retail operations even as cloud/AI improve. Article Title

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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