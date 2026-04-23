Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Down 3.5% - Should You Sell?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $129.62 and last traded at $131.65. Approximately 10,612,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 11,958,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.42.

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Key Alibaba Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $187.68.

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Alibaba Group Trading Down 3.5%

The company has a market cap of $314.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The stock's 50-day moving average is $135.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.71 billion for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 101.4% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 231.5% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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