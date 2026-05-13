Alignment Healthcare Backs Q2 Outlook as Stable Costs, New Markets Lift Margin Hopes

Alignment Healthcare NASDAQ: ALHC executives said the company remains confident in its second-quarter outlook, citing stable medical cost trends, continued visibility into utilization and opportunities to expand margins as it grows outside California.

Speaking at an analyst-led question-and-answer session, Chairman and CEO John Kao and CFO Jim Head discussed the Medicare Advantage company’s guidance, growth strategy, provider relationships, risk adjustment environment and technology investments.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts: Sign Up

Executives Say Medical Cost Trends Remain Stable

Head said Alignment’s second-quarter guide reflects a “pretty strong improvement” for the first half of the year, including 60 basis points of medical benefit ratio improvement, 40 basis points of SG&A improvement and nearly 100 basis points of adjusted EBITDA improvement. He also pointed to 80% year-over-year growth.

Asked about the expected step down in MBR from the first quarter to the second quarter, Head said that pattern is typical and driven by two factors: different utilization seasonality in the second quarter versus the first quarter and the influence of Medicare Part D. He said this year’s step down is larger than in the past, at about 140 basis points, but added that when adjusting for factors such as a January utilization management headwind, Part D effects and heavier second-quarter medical costs last year, the pattern appears consistent.

“We feel pretty good about our second quarter guide and how that’s playing out,” Head said.

On medical trend, Head described conditions as “stable.” He said inpatient admissions, inpatient acute and non-acute costs, supplemental benefits and Part D are all performing in line with expectations. While the company has a somewhat different membership mix this year, including more new members who may be more acute, Head said trends have remained consistent with the company’s forecast.

Data Visibility Remains Central to Alignment’s Model

Kao said Alignment’s visibility into medical trend is rooted in a “bottoms-up build” that starts at the member level and aggregates up to groups and markets. He said the company tracks metrics including member satisfaction, admissions per thousand, readmission rates, emergency room rates, prevention-related indicators and quality.

“High quality, low cost” has been a guiding principle from the company’s early days, Kao said. He added that Alignment’s systems allow management to review data daily and identify negative variances on a per-member, per-month basis.

“This notion of transparency, visibility, and control lead to durability,” Kao said. He contrasted Alignment’s data capabilities with competitors whose back-end systems may require 30 to 45 days of reconciliation.

Kao Sees Risk Adjustment Changes as Uncertain

Kao said the final 2027 rate notice came in better than the preliminary version, in part because of a delay in risk adjustment data recalibration. He said Alignment believes it can do better than the 2.48% overall rate increase heading into the year, citing the company’s care-centric model.

Still, Kao said the rate increase remains below overall trend and may continue to pressure competitors. He argued that Alignment’s lower-cost model gives it an advantage when rates are flat or declining.

After recent discussions in Washington, D.C., Kao said it is unclear whether there will be material changes to the Medicare Advantage risk model in the near term. He said officials appeared cautious about whether there is enough time to implement larger changes, including approaches tied to inferred diagnoses.

Kao also said future attention may shift beyond health plans toward broader “program integrity” across the healthcare supply chain, including pharmacy, fraud, waste and abuse, and billing accuracy among health systems and integrated delivery networks.

Expansion Outside California Offers Margin Opportunity

Kao said Alignment is pleased with its growth outside California, where about 20% of members are now located. He said the company was intentional in capturing C-SNP and D-SNP members this year, which he described as among its most profitable populations because of Alignment’s care model.

He acknowledged that medical loss ratios outside California are naturally higher given the volume of new growth, but said the company expects cohort maturation and embedded earnings to benefit future years.

Kao said expansion will continue to be evaluated through filters such as whether the company can find like-minded providers that understand and support Alignment’s model. He said the company plans to enter markets in 2027 where it has identified those providers, including health systems interested in Alignment’s approach and potential market share gains.

Outside California, Kao said Alignment often functions as the IPA itself, engaging directly with physician practices on Star ratings gap closures, risk adjustment and integration of its Care Anywhere clinical model. That differs from parts of California, where independent physician associations may sit between the company and providers.

“Because we’re the IPA, there’s more margin opportunity for us,” Kao said of markets outside California.

Technology, AI and Margin Targets

Kao said Alignment has been “intentionally quiet” about its AVA technology platform in recent quarters because it is rebuilding and enhancing the tech stack. He said new large language models could improve workflows by providing faster, more accurate and timelier data, with potential benefits for both medical loss ratio and general and administrative expenses.

“You’re going to start hearing us start using the word AI first soon,” Kao said, adding that the company expects to deploy AI use cases across the business.

The executives also discussed recent hires, including Mark Kent, who will focus on AVA Health Partners, and Shane Hochradel, who is joining as chief operating officer with experience in claims systems, provider data and provider engagement from Elevance Health. Kao also said current board chairman Joseph Konowiecki will take on a more active strategic role, while Kao agreed to serve as chairman to preserve governance structure.

On long-term profitability, Kao reiterated a 5% to 6% margin opportunity, while noting the Medicare Advantage 85% medical loss ratio requirement. He said Alignment can meet that requirement through richer supplemental benefits, stronger provider partnerships or other investments that support durability.

Kao said the company will continue pursuing balanced growth and margin expansion market by market, supported by technology and scale-oriented leadership. He also reiterated Alignment’s ambition to reach at least 1 million members, though he declined to provide a timeline.

About Alignment Healthcare NASDAQ: ALHC

Alignment Healthcare, Inc NASDAQ: ALHC is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare's approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alignment Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alignment Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While Alignment Healthcare currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here